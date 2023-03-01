Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Pack of dogs attacks and kills 65-year-old man

Somebody passing by the area saw Joe Scott's body surrounded by six large dogs.
Somebody passing by the area saw Joe Scott's body surrounded by six large dogs.(Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A 65-year-old man in Alabama died after being attacked by dogs Tuesday morning, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities said Joe Cleveland Scott was taking a walk when he was attacked. An autopsy states he died from the injuries he sustained during the incident.

Somebody passing by the area saw his body surrounded by six large dogs.

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department called the humane society to trap the canines because they were interfering with the investigation.

Lt. Joni Money said the dogs appeared to be strays with a “pack-type mentality.”

“People will dump animals,” Money said. “Say, they had an unwanted litter, they’ll dump those animals in areas like that, and they’ll just allow them to run free. Then, they’ll pack together and look after each other. It’s kind of like a pack of wolves or coyotes. They learn to survive.”

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists near Goodyear highway
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look
Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
1 person hospitalized after shooting at Peoria gas station
Seized drugs were scattered near the podium at the Tempe PD substation
DEA, Tempe Police nab 4.5M fentanyl pills, 3,000 lbs of meth during joint operation

Latest News

Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Death toll keeps rising in Greece’s deadliest train crash
Angie Gourirand, left, and Cindy Maner, whose cars are buried in the snow, carry their...
To the rooftops: Staggering snowfall in California mountains
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy...
Intelligence agencies say they can’t link adversaries to ‘Havana syndrome’
People lay flowers at Thessaloniki Railway Station for victims of Tuesday night's deadly train...
People lay flowers at station in Greece, site of deadly crash
From a trip to Canaan with Joseph and his Technicolor Dreamcoat to under the sea with Ariel,...
Here’s the lineup for Arizona Broadway Theatre’s 2023-2024 season