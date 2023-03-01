Loma Linda School gets playground from Fairytale Brownies, KABOOM!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Valley business Fairytale Brownies partnered with KABOOM! to build a kid-designed, new playground at Loma Linda School.

More than 150 volunteers installed the playground last week and more than 500 students will benefit! Community members came together to present the need for the playground and kids helped create some amazing ideas to contribute toward their dream playground during a “Design Day!” in December. Fairytale Brownies employees worked at the school to install the playground.

In the past 20 years, the company has raised more than $600,000 and put in hundreds of volunteer hours to insure every kid has a place to play. Click here to learn more about their company! Want to nominate someone or a group doing something good for this segment? Click here and don’t forget your photos and video!

