Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Loma Linda School gets playground from Fairytale Brownies, KABOOM!

Sponsored by Papa Murphy’s.
Fairytale Brownies and KABOOM! worked together to bring Loma Linda a new, kid-designed playground!
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:25 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Valley business Fairytale Brownies partnered with KABOOM! to build a kid-designed, new playground at Loma Linda School.

More than 150 volunteers installed the playground last week and more than 500 students will benefit! Community members came together to present the need for the playground and kids helped create some amazing ideas to contribute toward their dream playground during a “Design Day!” in December. Fairytale Brownies employees worked at the school to install the playground.

In the past 20 years, the company has raised more than $600,000 and put in hundreds of volunteer hours to insure every kid has a place to play. Click here to learn more about their company! Want to nominate someone or a group doing something good for this segment? Click here and don’t forget your photos and video!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists near Goodyear highway
Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
1 person hospitalized after shooting at Peoria gas station
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look
Seized drugs were scattered near the podium at the Tempe PD substation
DEA, Tempe Police nab 4.5M fentanyl pills, 3,000 lbs of meth during joint operation

Latest News

New place to play, courtesy of Fairytale Brownies and KABOOM!
These 41 Arizona children are hoping to find their forever families.
41 children available for adoption in Arizona right now (February 2023)
A Tempe business owner wants to make sure his employees find a way to wellness.
Tempe business owner helps employees find way to wellness
Tempe business owner makes sure employees are happy, healthy