Live: Powerful winter storm drenches Arizona again with more rain and snow Wednesday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has brought plenty of snow up north and rain moving toward the West Valley on Wednesday. The National Weather Service Phoenix is warning residents to be prepared for wet conditions on the road and strong winds as many begin their evening commute. A wind advisory is also in effect until 9 p.m. The Phoenix-area is expecting winds to reach 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Snow has been falling on Wednesday morning, and more is expected to pummel towns and cities up north, and blizzard conditions are possible. Flagstaff and other high-elevation areas are expected to end up with 12″ to 22″ of snow.

Snow in the High Country has also shut down roads. The following highways are closed due to severe weather conditions:

SR 89A in both directions between Sedona and Flagstaff

US 93 southbound from the Nevada state line to I-40

I-40 eastbound between US 93 and Ash Fork

I-40 westbound from Winslow to Ash Fork

SR 68 west of Kingman

US 180 north of Snowbowl

SR 64 near the Grand Canyon National Park’s east entrance

Drivers are asked to avoid travel if possible. If you do have to go out, consider getting chains or using a 4x4 vehicle. In case of an emergency, officials advise people to pack a winter survival kit. For more information about today’s forecast, click/tap here. To check rainfall totals for your area, click here.

