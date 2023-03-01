How to best celebrate International Rescue Cat Day this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — International Rescue Cat Day is on Thursday, and to celebrate, Best Friends Animal Society is working to ensure all kill shelters for cats and dogs close by 2025.

In 2021, around 2.3 million cats went into the animal shelter system and more than 240,000 died while in the shelters, according to the organization. In 2022, U.S. shelters saw an 8% reduction of cats dying in shelters. “Cats that are doing well outside should be trapped, spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and then returned to their original location so that shelters have room for lost, abandoned, and surrendered cats,” says Samantha Bell, a cat expert at Best Friends Animal Society.

If you’re looking to adopt, consider adopting from a shelter that will save not only the life of your new best friend but will also clear space for another cat to be taken in by the shelter or other rescue group. Kitten season is coming, so click here to see what furry friends are looking for homes nearest you! Click here to learn more about Best Friends Animal Society.

