Here’s the lineup for Arizona Broadway Theatre’s 2023-2024 season

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Broadway Theatre has announced its 2023-2024 line-up of shows, and you don’t want to miss what’s coming soon!

The season will open on September 29 with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat! This take on the Biblical story of Joseph and his multi-colored coat and 11 brothers will not only re-tell but will also expand on Joseph’s life story and his experiences as written in Genesis.

In November and December, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas will bring you the ultimate celebration of Christmas cheer! Get ready to sing along with all the tunes you know and love from the film starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen.

Swinging in off the last boat in New York City comes “On the Town” in January 2024! Leonard Bernstein’s classic show will throw it back to 1944, telling the story of three U.S. Navy sailors looking for Miss Turnstiles, the Hippodrome, and love in the Big Apple.

In March, you’ll find yourself in a world of pure imagination at Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory. You’ll meet all of your favorite characters that you know and love, all against a set that will make your mouth water.

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder will introduce you to a multi-talented actor retelling the lives of 8 doomed heirs in May. This is a murderously funny musical that will have you laughing out of your seat.

Get out of the heat in the summer with Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” brought to life on stage after being forced to pause the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the third Disney production on stage after the Arizona Broadway Theatre produces “The Christmas Carol: The Musical” in 2022 and “Mary Poppins” in 2018.

To wrap up the season, audiences can help solve the murder of Mr. Body in “CLUE: The Musical” in August! The world’s best-known suspects, from Ms. Scarlett to Professor Plum, are all under the magnifying glass in this electric musical that will keep you guessing.

With each show, ABT offers audiences the chance to enjoy a meal together with a dinner and performance or a tasty cocktail in the lobby before the show with a performance-only ticket. Make your plans and get ready to grab the best seats in the house for each show here. Season pass tickets are also available here.

