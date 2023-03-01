Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Here’s the lineup for Arizona Broadway Theatre’s 2023-2024 season

From a trip to Canaan with Joseph and his Technicolor Dreamcoat to under the sea with Ariel,...
From a trip to Canaan with Joseph and his Technicolor Dreamcoat to under the sea with Ariel, you don't want to miss out on this season's lineup.(Arizona Broadway Theatre)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:27 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Broadway Theatre has announced its 2023-2024 line-up of shows, and you don’t want to miss what’s coming soon!

The season will open on September 29 with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat! This take on the Biblical story of Joseph and his multi-colored coat and 11 brothers will not only re-tell but will also expand on Joseph’s life story and his experiences as written in Genesis.

In November and December, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas will bring you the ultimate celebration of Christmas cheer! Get ready to sing along with all the tunes you know and love from the film starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen.

Swinging in off the last boat in New York City comes “On the Town” in January 2024! Leonard Bernstein’s classic show will throw it back to 1944, telling the story of three U.S. Navy sailors looking for Miss Turnstiles, the Hippodrome, and love in the Big Apple.

In March, you’ll find yourself in a world of pure imagination at Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory. You’ll meet all of your favorite characters that you know and love, all against a set that will make your mouth water.

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder will introduce you to a multi-talented actor retelling the lives of 8 doomed heirs in May. This is a murderously funny musical that will have you laughing out of your seat.

Get out of the heat in the summer with Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” brought to life on stage after being forced to pause the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the third Disney production on stage after the Arizona Broadway Theatre produces “The Christmas Carol: The Musical” in 2022 and “Mary Poppins” in 2018.

To wrap up the season, audiences can help solve the murder of Mr. Body in “CLUE: The Musical” in August! The world’s best-known suspects, from Ms. Scarlett to Professor Plum, are all under the magnifying glass in this electric musical that will keep you guessing.

With each show, ABT offers audiences the chance to enjoy a meal together with a dinner and performance or a tasty cocktail in the lobby before the show with a performance-only ticket. Make your plans and get ready to grab the best seats in the house for each show here. Season pass tickets are also available here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists near Goodyear highway
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look
Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
1 person hospitalized after shooting at Peoria gas station
Seized drugs were scattered near the podium at the Tempe PD substation
DEA, Tempe Police nab 4.5M fentanyl pills, 3,000 lbs of meth during joint operation

Latest News

If you are worried that you are still cutting it close to get a passport in hand for your...
Passport processing in the Phoenix-area backlogged amid summer travel demand
Backlog of passport processing causing delays in the Phoenix-area
Greyhound and Flixbus's bus network spreads across more than 2,000 different stops!
Greyhound, Flixbus combine to create 2,000+ stop bus network across U.S.
Festively Styled specializes in amazing curated gifts baskets for any occasion or none at all.
Festively Styled creates custom gift baskets for any occasion