First Alert Weather Day: Heavy snow in Arizona’s mountains, Valley rain arrives with gusty winds

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s a First Alert weather day across Arizona as a strong winter storm moves into the state this morning. Heavy snow is already coming down in the mountains and Valley rain is on the way.

In the Valley metro area, look for mostly cloudy skies all day and a high of 63 degrees. Rain is possible throughout the day but is most likely this afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through. Look for winds to pick up to 15 to 25 miles per hour, gusting to about 40 miles per hour. Rain chances are near 30 percent today and tonight, with about a quarter inch of rain likely in the Valley and a half inch likely in the foothills north and east of town. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 3 p,m. to 8 p.m. Stronger gusts to nearly 55 miles per hour are likely across Southern Arizona where blowing dust is a possibility today.

In the high country, heavy snow is likely. Portions of Interstate 40 were already closed early this morning and travel conditions should further deteriorate throughout the day. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of the state above 4,000 feet, with a Winter Weather Advisory between 3,000 and 4,000 feet. 2-7 inches of snow is likely down to 3000 feet, with 6-12 inches of snow above 5,000 feet and 12-22 inches of snow possibly above 7,000 feet. Strong winds will also create blowing snow and blizzard conditions today.

Snow showers begin to wind down across the state tomorrow morning. A few early morning snow showers are even possible early tomorrow in the Valley metro area as snow levels plunge to 1,500 feet. Look for a chilly but sunny day after that with a high of just 57 degrees.

A warm-up is likely for the weekend with dry weather and highs in the low 70s.

