Family of 9 runs The Boyer Bakery in Surprise

The family of nine started as home bakers preparing cookies and pastries for Valley eateries but during the pandemic, they went all in on a store front.
By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:36 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) The Boyer Family, who run The Boyer Bakery, are West Valley locals.

The family of nine started as home bakers preparing cookies and pastries for Valley eateries but during the pandemic, the family went all in on a storefront in

The family of nine started as home bakers preparing cookies and pastries for Valley eateries but during the pandemic, the family went all in on a storefront in Surprise. They used the time in lockdown to build out the bakery and opened in April of 2021.

The Boyer Bakery was a welcome addition to the neighborhood where Boyer loyalists line up for a tasty array of coffee, snacks, salads and sandwiches. The Boyers say they do “life” together, living together and working together in the West Valley. They love their community and being able to serve the neighborhood with hometown hospitality.

From dreaming it up to dishing it up (and everything in between!), they each take a part in what they hope will make your next visit at Boyer a warm and special one. Tucked inside the charming City of Surprise, find their cozy little shop filled with the fresh aroma and wide array of nostalgic house-made pastries and treats. Sugar cookies, cinnamon rolls, pop tarts, coffee creations, fresh sandwiches, salads, yogurt bowls and more are on the menu.

The family is excited to celebrate two years at The Boyer Bakery in April. They are expanding to include The Boyer Eatery next door and plan to open The Boyer Café very soon as well!!

The Boyer Bakery

ADDRESS: 13681 N. Litchfield Road, Surprise, AZ 85379

WEBSITE: TheBoyerBakery.com

SOCIAL MEDIA:

www.instagram.com/theboyerbakery

www.facebook.com/theboyerbakery

