City of Mesa giving $5 million in federal funds to the United Food Bank

MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Food Bank in Mesa helped serve more than 4 million pounds of food. It was given out over 10 months in 2020.

Now in 2023, inflation and a rise in food prices has Arizona families in a pinch. To curb hunger in Mesa, the city is partnering with the United Food Bank. The city is allocating $5 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act federal funds to the food bank over the next three years. Here’s where you can get and give help.

City leaders say food insecurity is a complex issue that impacts kids at school, families, and older people who are living on fixed incomes. Mesa Vice Mayor Francisco Heredia says they hope to break the stigma that surrounds asking for help as more and more of our neighbors need that help with food assistance.

“Our efforts have really been strategic,” Heredia told Arizona’s Family. “Because we see so many people asking for assistance be that because their job fell through or rising housing prices. Inflation has really caused an issue over the last year.”

