City of Glendale works to address spike of vandalism at community park

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Glendale says it’s working to address a vandalism spike at a popular park.

For months, graffiti has surrounded O’Neil Park damaging playground equipment and sports courts, The family-friendly park, near 67th and Missouri avenues has been hit by vandals five times since November of last year. Some damage includes broken basketball baseboards and extensive burn damage to the new Fiesta Bowl Basketball Court. Officials are also disheartened by the fact that newer equipment, which was generously donated, has also recently been damaged,

In a recent small community meeting, authorities asked the public to report if they see any strange activity happening in the park. You can see the full photo gallery of the damage here.

