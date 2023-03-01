Chandler High School production of Anastasia to open this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler High School is in its final days of rehearsals for Anastasia, featuring 100 students at the school. Opening night is Thursday, March 2, and so much work has gone into the production.

The show is based on the 1997 film of the same name, as well as the history of the Romanov family in Russia. “We have a whole crew of all students who are training here in our theatre program, and an orchestra full of our students here as well,” said Stephanie Likes, theatre instructor at Chandler High School.

Bennett Smith, who plays Dimitri in the show, said, “This is by far one of the best shows I’ve ever seen put on. The production quality is so high.” The show will be hosted at the Chandler Center for the Arts. “We stand on here and we perform, and you can’t even explain it,” he said. Katie Stone will be performing in the role of Anastasia.

Opening night is Thursday, and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $12, and you can find them here.

