Body found near Interstate 10 in Buckeye
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:43 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — DPS troopers are investigating after a body was found near Interstate 10 in Buckeye Wednesday morning.
According to DPS, an ADOT contractor discovered the body while cleaning the area near the westbound on-ramp to I-10 at Watson Road. No other details were immediately available, but the on-ramp remains closed during the investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.