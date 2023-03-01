Body found near Interstate 10 in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — DPS troopers are investigating after a body was found near Interstate 10 in Buckeye Wednesday morning.

According to DPS, an ADOT contractor discovered the body while cleaning the area near the westbound on-ramp to I-10 at Watson Road. No other details were immediately available, but the on-ramp remains closed during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.