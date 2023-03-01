Black History Month
Body found near Interstate 10 in Buckeye

Troopers are investigating after a body was found near I-10 and Watson Road in Buckeye.
Troopers are investigating after a body was found near I-10 and Watson Road in Buckeye.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:43 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) DPS troopers are investigating after a body was found near Interstate 10 in Buckeye Wednesday morning.

According to DPS, an ADOT contractor discovered the body while cleaning the area near the westbound on-ramp to I-10 at Watson Road. No other details were immediately available, but the on-ramp remains closed during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates.

