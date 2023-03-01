Biker dead after being hit by two cars in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a biker is dead after he was hit by two different cars. The collision occurred near Hatcher and Cave Creek roads around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. The biker, 25-year-old Noah Woodruff, was taken to a local hospital when he died from his injuries.

Detectives say the first collision happened when Woodruff attempted to cross the road outside of a marked crosswalk. He was initially hit by a car traveling north on Cave Creek Road. Then, a different car that was driving behind the first vehicle also hit Woodruff.

No signs of impairment was found in the two drivers. Both of them stayed on scene as police and fire officials arrived.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.