41 children available for adoption in Arizona right now (February 2023)

These 41 Arizona children are hoping to find their forever families.
These 41 Arizona children are hoping to find their forever families.(Arizona Department of Child Safety)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 41 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)

The Arizona Department of Child Safety has made training classes fully digital so new inquirers who would like to become licensed or certified will be able to take the courses they need. For questions about becoming licensed or certified, please call 1-877-KIDS-NEEDU (1-877-543-7633).

🔗 Finding Forever stories

Latest News

Something Good

Loma Linda School gets playground from Fairytale Brownies, KABOOM!

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Dani Birzer
Fairytale Brownies and KABOOM! worked together to bring Loma Linda a new, kid-designed playground!

Something Good

New place to play, courtesy of Fairytale Brownies and KABOOM!

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
Fairytale Brownies and KABOOM! worked together to bring Loma Linda a new, kid-designed playground!

Something Good

Tempe business owner helps employees find way to wellness

Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM MST
|
By Tess Rafols
While finding a work-life balance can be difficult, Barry Chasse has an initiative to support his employees' mental and physical health.

Something Good

Tempe business owner makes sure employees are happy, healthy

Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:17 AM MST
|
Finding a work-life balance can be difficult, which is why general contractor Barry Chasse is making sure his employees have a way to wellness. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's.

Latest News

Something Good

Generous donation of “fido bags” helps save animal lives in Mesa

Updated: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:04 PM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Like people, animals also require oxygen therapy after being exposed to smoke from a fire. And Fido bags provide specialized equipment.

Something Good

Arizona Painting Company gives back to community by painting houses for free

Updated: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:37 AM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
The company has been around for over 20 years, and for nine years, the company has been helping out its community by painting houses for free.

Something Good

An Arizona company has been 'painting it forward' for the past 9 years

Updated: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:29 AM MST
|
Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's | Arizona Painting Company has been "Painting It Forward" for nine years and has painted 25 homes for free.

Surprise Squad

Surprise Squad helps repair Sun City widow's appliances

Updated: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:01 AM MST
|
Valley companies banded together to repair Patricia's washing machine and replace her air conditioner. Surprise Squad is sponsored by Valley Toyota Dealers.

Good Morning Arizona

Spring training begins: Baseball team gives back

Updated: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:42 AM MST
|
The Tempe Diablos is an organization that raises hundreds of thousands of dollars each season at spring training games.

Surprise Squad

Surprise Squad helps repair Sun City widow’s AC unit, washing machine

Updated: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM MST
|
By Mark Sheridan
Surprise Squad helped give Patricia a new AC unit and fix her broken washer.