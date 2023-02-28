Black History Month
On Your Side secures $1,300 refund for ‘missing’ wheelchair

Deanna spent months trying to get her $1,300 back from Amazon after being told they never received her return.
By Susan Campbell
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:12 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BULLHEAD CITY (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been a hard year for Deanna Dennis. She suffered several medical issues and needed a wheelchair to help her get around. “I can’t go into a local store and buy one,” she said. “They just don’t have them on hand.” She decided to scroll through Amazon and order one to be delivered to her home. “It was almost $1,000. I was not happy with it because it had a mind of its own,” she said.

Dennis ordered another one. It was more expensive, and it didn’t work for her either. She returned both. Amazon told her they only received one. “They were, ‘Nope, nope, nope, nope, nope. You never returned that wheelchair,’” she recalled. “That’s wrong!”

For months, Dennis says she and her husband made numerous phones calls and sent a slew of emails and messages trying to get their money back. They kept hitting roadblocks. “It’s worse than this barbaric pain I deal with on a daily basis from muscular dystrophy,” she said. When her frustration reached a boiling point, Dennis contacted On Your Side and our Call for Action volunteer team. Right after we got involved, Amazon agreed to process a refund of more than $1,300. Dennis says she will use the money to repair an old wheelchair. “I can get my independence back. I’m so psyched for that!” she said. “It’s just going to change my world around. I can’t even explain what it’s going to mean to me, honestly. You’ve been an angel. You’re an angel.”

Amazon did not provide information about what caused the refund delay. A spokesperson for the company thanked On Your Side for bringing Dennis’ issue to the company’s attention, and added Amazon was happy to work with Dennis for a resolution. In general, consumers who are returning items to Amazon should keep shipping receipts until they receive a refund and ensure the return label being used is the one that is specific to the item being returned. Returns can take up to 30 days to process, according to the company.

