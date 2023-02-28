Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Valley woman required urgent heart procedure, team of doctors stepped up to help

A woman had to get a pacemaker installed while pregnant, and she's cautioning other women to...
A woman had to get a pacemaker installed while pregnant, and she's cautioning other women to get their hearts examined pre-pregnancy.(WILX)
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:32 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa woman is thanking her team of doctors after they came together to perform a successful heart surgery while she was pregnant.

Any surgery can be risky during pregnancy, especially those involving the heart. Of all the complications that can arise in a pregnancy, needing an urgent heart procedure is one of the scariest. But doctors say that heart disease is preventable, if you take action.

“It was pretty scary, it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what am I supposed to do? Is the baby going to be okay?’” Jocelyn Davis. She said what began as an easy pregnancy quickly made a turn. “When I was about 15 weeks pregnant, I fainted in my kitchen,” Davis said. Doctors feared it was her heart causing the problem, and a test revealed the answer.

“They did an EKG. It was showing that my heart was pausing,” she said. Davis was diagnosed with an arrhythmia of the heart and quickly needed a pacemaker, a procedure risky for pregnant women. “Anesthesia in general while you’re pregnant and being under for so long obviously causes a great risk to her [the baby],” Davis said.

Dr. Rachel Bond, a cardiologist with Dignity Health, said they put together a team of doctors from cardiology to OBGYN care, to discuss their options. “Although surgeries are not as often done during pregnancy, there are certain circumstances where they have to be done, and Jocelyn’s was one of them,” Dr. Bond said.

Ultimately, it was a decision Jocelyn didn’t take lightly. “They told me it’s necessary. It’s what’s best for you. If it was going to keep me safe and my baby safe, why not?” she said. “It was very much a relief to know that someone was strictly watching my monitor making sure nothing was wrong.” The procedure proved to be a success.

“They told me the ultrasound was okay, and she was going to be okay, kicking away, doing whatever she does,” Davis said. “It was very much a sigh of relief.” Last April, Davis and her husband welcomed their daughter Melody. Now Davis and Dignity Health are working to encourage women to get routine heart health checks, especially if they’re pregnant.

“Pregnancy is deemed a cardiac stress test. As a result, sometimes pregnancy can actually unmask underlying heart issues,” Davis said. She said her story is proof that just a simple checkup can save your life. “Knowing that my heart is okay makes things a lot easier for my family.”

In the U.S., heart disease is the leading cause of death among pregnant women. Click here for a list of signs and symptoms.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists near Goodyear highway
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation
Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
1 person hospitalized after shooting at Peoria gas station
Seized drugs were scattered near the podium at the Tempe PD substation
DEA, Tempe Police nab 4.5M fentanyl pills, 3,000 lbs of meth during joint operation

Latest News

Elk playing in the Payson, Arizona snow.
Gila County bans feeding wildlife, cites public health and safety concerns
Seasonal allergies have begun earlier because of the warmer weather in February.
Doctor gives tips ahead of what could be long, harsh allergy season
Expect your allergies to be especially triggered this season.
Bad news if you have allergies: you could be in for a rough spring in Arizona
Officials say they are targeting Sinaloa Cartel in drug bust in Tempe