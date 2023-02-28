Tensions run high at Liberty Elementary School District board meeting

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It was an emotional night at the Liberty Elementary School District board meeting in Buckeye tonight. Several district parents and teachers rallied in support of outgoing Superintendent Dr. Lori Shough.

The meeting started at 5:30 p.m. and lasted for over four hours. The specifics surrounding Shough’s resignation are still unclear at this time (Shough declined to speak with Arizona’s Family), but the majority of those that spoke at tonight’s public comment portion of the meeting were angry at the board for what they perceive as sending mixed messages.

Two board members, Kris Kenyon and Bryan Parks posted on social media earlier this month saying they asked Superintendent Shough to reconsider, and she said no. But back in late January, an email sent by Parks to the President of Arcadia Educational Consulting company contained language that said, “We flipped the board this last election, and we just got the Superintendent to resign. We are looking for a more conservative Superintendent that has experience and will support the classic/traditional education model. We need to get rid of SEL, restorative justice, and all the new age curriculum that is not working.”

This had many in the district, including fellow board member Mark Aguire, angry. “I think Dr. Shough is the reason why this district is successful as it is,” Aguire said. “The current governing board forced her out.”

“I would like to see them move forward as the district needs to,” LESD teacher and parent Wendi Merkle added. “However, I have very little faith that three of the five board members have any intention of doing so.” Merkle referring to Kris Kenyon, Bryan Parks, and President Michael Todd. All of them have previously stated that Superintendent Shough decided to resign, not that she was forced out.

Arizona’s Family attempted to speak with Parks and Todd about the public’s reaction to Shough’s resignation before the board meeting started, but they declined to comment. Stick with Arizona’s Family for the latest information surrounding this developing situation.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.