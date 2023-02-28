Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Tensions run high at Liberty Elementary School District board meeting

Parents voice their concerns regarding the recent superintendent changes at Liberty School District.
By Elliott Polakoff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:08 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It was an emotional night at the Liberty Elementary School District board meeting in Buckeye tonight. Several district parents and teachers rallied in support of outgoing Superintendent Dr. Lori Shough.

The meeting started at 5:30 p.m. and lasted for over four hours. The specifics surrounding Shough’s resignation are still unclear at this time (Shough declined to speak with Arizona’s Family), but the majority of those that spoke at tonight’s public comment portion of the meeting were angry at the board for what they perceive as sending mixed messages.

Two board members, Kris Kenyon and Bryan Parks posted on social media earlier this month saying they asked Superintendent Shough to reconsider, and she said no. But back in late January, an email sent by Parks to the President of Arcadia Educational Consulting company contained language that said, “We flipped the board this last election, and we just got the Superintendent to resign. We are looking for a more conservative Superintendent that has experience and will support the classic/traditional education model. We need to get rid of SEL, restorative justice, and all the new age curriculum that is not working.”

This had many in the district, including fellow board member Mark Aguire, angry. “I think Dr. Shough is the reason why this district is successful as it is,” Aguire said. “The current governing board forced her out.”

“I would like to see them move forward as the district needs to,” LESD teacher and parent Wendi Merkle added. “However, I have very little faith that three of the five board members have any intention of doing so.” Merkle referring to Kris Kenyon, Bryan Parks, and President Michael Todd. All of them have previously stated that Superintendent Shough decided to resign, not that she was forced out.

Arizona’s Family attempted to speak with Parks and Todd about the public’s reaction to Shough’s resignation before the board meeting started, but they declined to comment. Stick with Arizona’s Family for the latest information surrounding this developing situation.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists near Goodyear highway
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation
Seized drugs were scattered near the podium at the Tempe PD substation
DEA, Tempe Police nab 4.5M fentanyl pills, 3,000 lbs of meth during joint operation

Latest News

Drama at Liberty School District
Lawyer says penalties need to be increased to protect cyclists in Arizona
Prosecutors also brought up a letter Miller is said to have written when he was 18. It appeared...
‘Zombie Hunter’ described as intelligent, controlling
'Zombie Hunter' described as intelligent, controlling during trial