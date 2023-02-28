Sen. Raquel Terán steps down to explore run for Senate

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona State Senator Raquel Terán has announced she’s stepping down from her position serving Arizona’s Third District after a reorganization meeting that happened this week.

“My service in politics has always been an extension of the work to build long-term progressive change in our community. In that spirit, I am speaking with friends, family, and supporters to explore running for Congress,” the senator said. “To do this most effectively, I will step aside from leading the Democratic caucus in the Arizona State Senate.”

“Over the last two decades, I have been a leader in organizing for justice. From taking on Joe Arpaio and Russell Pearce in the aftermath of SB1070, to leading the Arizona Democratic Party during last year’s historic victories in Arizona, I have learned the power of people mobilizing together in the fight for justice. I look forward to meeting with and listening to constituents, community leaders, and advocates to decide on this next important chapter.”

Terán campaigned in support of investing in safer neighborhood public schools, economic growth through jobs, quality healthcare, and keeping families together. She was also the Democratic leader in the Arizona State Senate.

