Phoenix man indicted for allegedly trying to sell wild tiger cub on social media

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A grand jury has indicted a Phoenix man for allegedly trying to sell a wild tiger cub to undercover police officers. Carlos Eduardo Castro-Alcaraz, 25, is facing one felony count of unlawful possession/sale of wildlife.

Police were tipped off about a tiger listed on social media for $25,000 late last month. Castro-Alcaraz was arrested at his home on Jan. 23 after a deal was made to sell the cub for $20,000. Police later served a warrant at the home near 27th Ave. and Baseline Rd. where they also found an American alligator and a dozen snapping turtles. All animals at the home were seized and turned over to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“One of my priorities when taking office was prosecuting crimes against animals as they are some of the most vulnerable in our community,” said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “It is reassuring to know that after law enforcement intercepted, the tiger cub was removed from the home, taken to a safe place, and is currently in good health.”

Following his arrest, Castro-Alcaraz reportedly told investigators that he bought the cub for $8,000 from an Arizona man, because he felt bad for the tiger.

This little guy is not the only one earning his stripes.🐯 25yo Carlos Alcaraz was arrested on 1/23 & booked on possession of live wildlife & game and fish violations after advertising the cub on social media. #PHXPD600Patrol negotiated the sale of the cub and served a warrant. pic.twitter.com/e0LDWIMdvr — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) January 24, 2023

