Tempe business owner helps employees find way to wellness

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Studies have shown that Americans’ work-life balance isn’t very good. And the World Health Organization says working too much can take a toll on both an individual’s mental and physical health.

While finding a work-life balance can be difficult, one Tempe business owner is making sure his employees have a way to wellness. And that is Something Good.

From yoga to paddleboarding and advice from a personal trainer, general contractor Barry Chasse wants to do more to support the physical and mental health of those who work at the Chasse Building Team. So he implemented various programs to increase employee wellness across the health spectrum through the newly-launched CHASSEing Healthy initiative.

Someone named Alison wrote to Arizona’s Family to say Barry is working proactively to make sure employees are taken care of. For example, the company has a suggestion box and the Chasse Building Team also encourages employees to leave encouraging notes for coworkers. It’s all to help set a positive culture and prevent workplace burnout.

