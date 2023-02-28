Munds Park homes face roof damage due to snow and ice, one company is sounding the alarm

MUNDS PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- High Country still dealing with the winter weather ahead of this week’s storm. Roofs in Munds Park are blanketed in snow, the weight becoming too heavy. White Mountains Tree Service said numerous residents have called them due to leaking or collapsed roofs from the compacted snow.

White Mountains Tree Service is a small family-owned business of four crew members who use specialized equipment to remove trees and snow from the property. Owners Patrick and Erin Stoffel said it’s been a busy winter season for them because homeowners are quickly realizing preventative measures like heat tape, are no match for this year’s weather conditions.

“It’s a nightmare for folks, people are talking about how the water is seeping through their roof,” Erin Stoffel explained.

Although most homes in Coconino County are built to hold the weight of snow and ice, Erin said, roofs in Munds Park are averaging 2 to 3 inches in depth of compacted snow, which is about 5 pounds.

“What we are seeing is two feet of condensed snow or more, these roofs are exceeding the capacity of the weight limit of snow they have on them,” Erin said.

The Stoffel’s are former residents in Munds Park and know all too well the impacts winter weather can have on homes, but the influx of residents needing help is stretching them thin.

“We are officially to the point where this last storm and this next storm coming in is just condensing down to ice and it’s supposed to be pretty cold, so its making it more harder and time consuming for our machinery to get through that,” Erin said. “For roof clearing you can anticipate it becoming over $1,000 if you are going with an insured company.”

With expected strong wind gusts and additional snowfall this week, trees falling and branches snapping will be another concern for homeowners. White Mountains Tree Service recommends homeowners clear or rake their roofs before the storm to avoid any damage or call a licensed and insured tree and snow removal company.

