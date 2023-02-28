Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Multiple students reportedly ill after coming into contact with pesticide at Phoenix elementary school

Crews responded to Midtown Primary School on 19th Avenue just south of Camelback Road late...
Crews responded to Midtown Primary School on 19th Avenue just south of Camelback Road late Tuesday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:39 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Firefighters are evaluating nearly a dozen children who reported feeling ill after coming into contact with pesticide at a Phoenix elementary school.

Just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, crews responded to Midtown Primary School on 19th Avenue just south of Camelback Road. When they arrived, they began checking 10 students who reported feeling sick. So far, there’s no indication that anyone has been taken to a hospital.

Additional units, including Hazmat crews, have also responded to the scene. Other information was not immediately available.

Arizona’s Family has a crew on scene. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists near Goodyear highway
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation
Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
1 person hospitalized after shooting at Peoria gas station
Seized drugs were scattered near the podium at the Tempe PD substation
DEA, Tempe Police nab 4.5M fentanyl pills, 3,000 lbs of meth during joint operation

Latest News

Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look
Community homes in Munds Park have been inundated with heavy snowfall.
Munds Park homes face roof damage due to snow and ice, one company is sounding the alarm
The teacher said in the email that the interactive museum was meant to be an engaging learning...
Police investigating hateful act of vandalism at Scottsdale middle school
Areas including Flagstaff picked up about 10 inches of snow Tuesday into Wednesday.
Flagstaff schools roll out new plan to make up for record snow days