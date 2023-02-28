Multiple students reportedly ill after coming into contact with pesticide at Phoenix elementary school

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Firefighters are evaluating nearly a dozen children who reported feeling ill after coming into contact with pesticide at a Phoenix elementary school.

Just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, crews responded to Midtown Primary School on 19th Avenue just south of Camelback Road. When they arrived, they began checking 10 students who reported feeling sick. So far, there’s no indication that anyone has been taken to a hospital.

Additional units, including Hazmat crews, have also responded to the scene. Other information was not immediately available.

