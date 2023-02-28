Mexican wolf population reaches new high since reintroduction

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The population of Mexican wolves in Arizona and New Mexico has surpassed 200, with a record of 241 wild wolves documented in 2022.

“To go from zero wild Mexican wolves at the start to 241 today is truly remarkable,” said Brady McGee, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Mexican Wolf Recovery Coordinator. “In 2022, we recorded more packs, more breeding pairs and a growing occupied range, proving we are on the path to recovery.”

This marks the seventh consecutive year that the population has grown. The Mexican wolf is the rarest subspecies of gray wolf in North America.

“This milestone has been 25 years in the making,” McGee said.

Mexican wolves were first reintroduced into the wild in 1998, 30 years since they were last known to exist in the United States.

They were listed separately from the gray wolf as an endangered subspecies under the federal Endangered Species Act in 1977.

Mexican wolf population information is collected from November through February by the Interagency Field Team. The IFT conducts ground and aerial surveys using various methods, including remote cameras, scat collection and visual observation.

Then at the end of the year, the IFT counts the population to analyze and compare year-to-year trends of the Mexican wolf population.

Some key findings from 2022:

At least 121 pups were born in 2022, with 81 surviving until the end of the year (a 67% survival rate). The average survival of Mexican wolf pups in their first year is around 50%.

There were 109 collared wolves in the wild at the end of the year, which is 45% of the wild population.

At least 59 packs were documented at the end of 2022: 40 in New Mexico and 19 in Arizona. Wolf packs are two or more wolves that maintain a settled home range.

The Mexican Wolf Species Survival Plan now maintains 380 Mexican wolves in more than 60 facilities across Mexico and the United States in addition to the minimum wild population.

“The road to recovery for any endangered species is neither straight or easy and this has proven to be the case for the Mexican wolf,” said Jim deVos, Arizona Game and Fish Department Mexican Wolf Coordinator.

For more information on the Mexican Wolf Recovery Program, visit the website (www.fws.gov/mexican-wolf) or the Arizona Game and Fish Department website on wolves (www.azgfd.gov/wolf).

