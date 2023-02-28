Black History Month
Mesa police searching for woman suspected of shooting, killing man

If you have any information about where Hansen may be, call Mesa police.
If you have any information about where Hansen may be, call Mesa police.(Mesa Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police are asking the public for help finding a woman accused of killing a man earlier this month. On Feb. 7, officers were called out to a shooting near 11th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Police arrived at the home and found 32-year-old Keith Emmons shot several times inside a bedroom. He died at the scene.

Investigators are now looking for 27-year-old Kathryn “Katie” Hansen in the murder case. She’s described as a white woman with hazel eyes and brown hair. She is five feet three inches and has a tattoo over her right eyebrow that says, “stay true.” If you have any information about where Hansen may be, call Mesa police at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

