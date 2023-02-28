Mesa police searching for woman suspected of shooting, killing man

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police are asking the public for help finding a woman accused of killing a man earlier this month. On Feb. 7, officers were called out to a shooting near 11th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Police arrived at the home and found 32-year-old Keith Emmons shot several times inside a bedroom. He died at the scene.

Investigators are now looking for 27-year-old Kathryn “Katie” Hansen in the murder case. She’s described as a white woman with hazel eyes and brown hair. She is five feet three inches and has a tattoo over her right eyebrow that says, “stay true.” If you have any information about where Hansen may be, call Mesa police at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

