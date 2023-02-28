Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man dead after shooting at Peoria gas station; suspects on the loose

Peoria police responded to a shooting at a Circle K near El Mirage Road and Vistancia Boulevard.
Peoria police responded to a shooting at a Circle K near El Mirage Road and Vistancia Boulevard.(MGN)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:58 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say the SUV connected to a shooting that killed a man at a Peoria gas station was found on Monday, but the suspects are still on the loose.

On Sunday around 5:30 p.m., Peoria police say five men arrived at a Circle K near El Mirage Road and Vistancia Boulevard, just west of Loop 303. Two men and the victim got out of a dark blue Toyota Sequoia. According to police, a fight occurred, and one of the men shot a 20-year-old man from Goodyear. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from injuries, and has not been identified.

The suspects drove off in the SUV after the shooting. The SUV has been found, but police say no arrests have been made, and an investigation is underway to find the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Peoria Police Department Tip Phone Line at (623) 773-7045 or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS).

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists near Goodyear highway
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation
Seized drugs were scattered near the podium at the Tempe PD substation
DEA, Tempe Police nab 4.5M fentanyl pills, 3,000 lbs of meth during joint operation

Latest News

The Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice held a press conference outside the State Capitol on...
Crime victims nonprofit pushes legislators to fund Arizona’s first trauma recovery center
Growing calls for crime victim support legislation in Arizona
Remembering Arizona's last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors
Election conspiracies continue at Arizona state capitol