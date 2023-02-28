Man dead after shooting at Peoria gas station; suspects on the loose

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say the SUV connected to a shooting that killed a man at a Peoria gas station was found on Monday, but the suspects are still on the loose.

On Sunday around 5:30 p.m., Peoria police say five men arrived at a Circle K near El Mirage Road and Vistancia Boulevard, just west of Loop 303. Two men and the victim got out of a dark blue Toyota Sequoia. According to police, a fight occurred, and one of the men shot a 20-year-old man from Goodyear. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from injuries, and has not been identified.

The suspects drove off in the SUV after the shooting. The SUV has been found, but police say no arrests have been made, and an investigation is underway to find the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Peoria Police Department Tip Phone Line at (623) 773-7045 or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS).

