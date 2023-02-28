Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Major winter storm moving into Arizona expected to bring widespread rain, snow

Another winter storm is making its way to Arizona this week.
Another winter storm is making its way to Arizona this week.(Arizona's Family)
By April Warnecke
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:57 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Sunny skies and a high of 65 degrees is expected today in the Valley. Winds should be between 5 and 15 miles per hour today. A rather calm, although unseasonably cool day for the Valley and state before a strong winter storm arrives tomorrow.

A deep and cold low-pressure system will impact our region tomorrow, bringing widespread rain and snow, along with wind and cold. For the Valley, this means a gusty day tomorrow with winds between 15 and 25 miles per hour, gusting to 45 miles per hour. Blowing dust is possible. Rain is possible Wednesday morning but becomes more likely with a 60% chance by Wednesday afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals are expected to be between a quarter and a half an inch for the Valley but up to an inch in higher elevations north and east of town.

For the high country, this will be a long-duration, heavy snow event. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect above 4,000 feet for much of the high country from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. The latest weather models predict one to two feet of snow for Flagstaff, with up to a foot of snow for Prescott and Payson. One to four inches of snow is likely between 3,000 and 4,000 feet.

Strong winds in the high country could also create limited visibility and blizzard-like conditions Wednesday. Travel will be dangerous and discouraged.

The winter storm begins to wind down Thursday morning, with rain and snow ending and a cold air mass left behind. Valley temperatures climb to the low 60s Wednesday and the upper 50s Thursday with lingering breeziness as well. Friday brings mostly sunny skies and a return to the 60s and the weekend features a bigger warm-up back to the 70s.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists near Goodyear highway
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation
Seized drugs were scattered near the podium at the Tempe PD substation
DEA, Tempe Police nab 4.5M fentanyl pills, 3,000 lbs of meth during joint operation
Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
1 person hospitalized after shooting at Peoria gas station

Latest News

Rain and snow returns to Arizona
7-Day Forecast for Feb. 27
Wind and rain moving into the Phoenix area; storm headed north on Wednesday
Wind and rain moving into Arizona heavily by Wednesday
7-Day Forecast for Feb. 27
Sunny skies in Phoenix for now, but a new storm is headed toward Arizona