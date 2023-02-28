Major winter storm moving into Arizona expected to bring widespread rain, snow

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Sunny skies and a high of 65 degrees is expected today in the Valley. Winds should be between 5 and 15 miles per hour today. A rather calm, although unseasonably cool day for the Valley and state before a strong winter storm arrives tomorrow.

A deep and cold low-pressure system will impact our region tomorrow, bringing widespread rain and snow, along with wind and cold. For the Valley, this means a gusty day tomorrow with winds between 15 and 25 miles per hour, gusting to 45 miles per hour. Blowing dust is possible. Rain is possible Wednesday morning but becomes more likely with a 60% chance by Wednesday afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals are expected to be between a quarter and a half an inch for the Valley but up to an inch in higher elevations north and east of town.

For the high country, this will be a long-duration, heavy snow event. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect above 4,000 feet for much of the high country from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. The latest weather models predict one to two feet of snow for Flagstaff, with up to a foot of snow for Prescott and Payson. One to four inches of snow is likely between 3,000 and 4,000 feet.

Strong winds in the high country could also create limited visibility and blizzard-like conditions Wednesday. Travel will be dangerous and discouraged.

The winter storm begins to wind down Thursday morning, with rain and snow ending and a cold air mass left behind. Valley temperatures climb to the low 60s Wednesday and the upper 50s Thursday with lingering breeziness as well. Friday brings mostly sunny skies and a return to the 60s and the weekend features a bigger warm-up back to the 70s.

