Major winter storm heads into Arizona bringing First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A First Alert weather day remains in effect for Wednesday for metro Phoenix and for the higher elevations of northern and eastern Arizona.

As for the deserts, expect gusty winds on Wednesday with a chance for brief, heavy rain by Wednesday evening, just in time for the drive home. Northern and eastern portions of the Phoenix area could see up to an inch of rain though most areas should be around a quarter of an inch by the time the rain moves off early Thursday.

Winter Storm warnings are in effect for the higher elevations of our state beginning early Wednesday morning. We project that some of the heaviest snow in Flagstaff will come down just after sunrise on Wednesday, extending into the afternoon. Up to 18″ of snow is likely for many areas from Williams and Flagstaff east along the Mogollon Rim to the White Mountains.

Travel will become impossible at times with drifting snow becoming a significant player. You’re always advised to check the road conditions with ADOT before attempting to venture out in such harsh weather. High temperatures will dip around the Valley with highs in the low-60s Wednesday and upper-50s on Thursday. The good news is that warmer, drier air is expected for the weekend with highs in the 70s in the central deserts.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts whereever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolutiion possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where weather is headed.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.