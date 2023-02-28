LIVE: Family asks for help in finding suspect who shot, killed man in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix man’s murder remains unsolved nearly nine months after the crime. Now his family is asking for the public’s help in finding his killer.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, Dominic Daughtrey was found shot to death inside his truck that was parked at an apartment complex on 39th Avenue near Camelback Road. Homicide detectives have been working the case since then, but so far no arrests have been made.

At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Daughtrey’s family will be sharing information and photos with help from Silent Witness at Phoenix police headquarters. Watch it live above.

