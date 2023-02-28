Black History Month
Greyhound, Flixbus combine to create 2,000+ stop bus network across U.S.

Greyhound and Flixbus's bus network spreads across more than 2,000 different stops!(WLBT)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Greyhound and Flixbus have combined forces to create an intercity bus network with affordable prices spread across the U.S. just in time for spring break.

There are almost 2,300 different destinations available across the U.S. you can visit, including places in Canada and Mexico! “This is an exciting time for intercity bus travel,” said Kai Boysan, CEO of Flixbus and Greyhound in North America. Those traveling from Phoenix have several options for stops across the state and in California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas.

Passengers only need one ticket for the whole trip, regardless of whether it’s nonstop or has several stops or changes. You can also reserve your seats for a small fee using ApplePay and, in early Spring, GooglePay too! One carry-on bag and one piece of luggage are included in your ticket, and more baggage can be added for a fee. As part of the experience, travelers can also earn carbon offset credits, courtesy of FlixBus’s partnership with atmosfair, for 1-3% of the overall ticket prices. There is also free wifi on every bus and power outlets for charging.

Check out some of these destinations:

  • Phoenix-Tempe, AZ
  • Key West, FL
  • Charleston, SC
  • Savannah, GA
  • San Diego, CA
  • Miami, FL
  • Orlando, FL
  • San Francisco, CA
  • New Orleans, LA
  • Moab, UT
  • Austin, TX
  • Palm Springs, CA
  • Daytona Beach, FL
  • Nashville, TN
  • Las Vegas, NV

For those traveling with disabilities, there are ample accommodations available for your ease including storage for mobility aids, oxygen containers and service animals. Click here to learn about the specific accommodations for passengers’ needs. To plan your trip, click here!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

