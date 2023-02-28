Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

FDA panel narrowly backs Pfizer RSV vaccine for older adults

FILE - This 1981 electron microscope image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and...
FILE - This 1981 electron microscope image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a human respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, a panel of U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers narrowly backed an experimental vaccine from Pfizer that could become the first shot to protect older adults against the RSV respiratory virus.(CDC via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health advisers on Tuesday narrowly backed an experimental vaccine from Pfizer that could soon become the first shot to protect older adults against the respiratory illness known as RSV.

The Food and Drug Administration panel voted 7-4 on two separate questions of whether Pfizer’s data showed the vaccine was safe and effective against the respiratory virus for people 60 and older. One panelist abstained from voting. The recommendation is non-binding and the FDA will make its own decision on the vaccine in the coming months.

The positive vote came despite concerns about rare potential reactions and questions about how the vaccine fared in people who face the greatest risks from RSV. Pfizer’s shot was more than 85% effective at preventing severe disease in a company study, but panelists noted there were few people with underlying health problems.

“I think the primary endpoint was clearly met here,” said Dr. Daniel Feikin, a respiratory disease consultant who voted in favor of the vaccine. “It’s disappointing we don’t have more data on the high-risk groups and severe outcomes.”

Feikin and other panelists said the FDA should require more data on safety and effectiveness in Pfizer’s planned follow-up study.

The FDA panel is also reviewing another proposed RSV vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline. The FDA panel is scheduled to review and vote on GSK’s shot, which is also designed to prevent respiratory disease in older adults, on Wednesday.

For most healthy people, RSV is a cold-like nuisance. But for the very young, the elderly and people with certain health problems, it can be serious and even life-threatening. The virus can cause infections deep in the lungs, triggering pneumonia.

Efforts to develop RSV vaccines suffered a major setback in the 1960s when one experimental shot was shown to worsen infections in children.

Public interest in a potential vaccine peaked last fall during a surge of cases affecting babies and older Americans. Pfizer and GSK are currently only applying for approval among those who are 60 years old and up.

Much of Tuesday’s meeting centered on two cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological reaction, diagnosed in two people out of about 20,000 who received Pfizer’s shot. Pfizer said the cases could have been due to other medical factors.

But the FDA said the reaction is “an important potential risk” and would need to be closely tracked and studied, if the vaccine is approved. Guillain-Barre syndrome occurs when the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks some of its nerve cells, sometimes causing paralysis that typically is temporary.

Panelists who voted against the vaccine’s safety profile cited the two cases.

“I think we need to do everything we can to make sure that vaccines are safe before we send them out to the public,” said Dr. James Hildreth of Meharry Medical College.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists near Goodyear highway
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation
Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
1 person hospitalized after shooting at Peoria gas station
Seized drugs were scattered near the podium at the Tempe PD substation
DEA, Tempe Police nab 4.5M fentanyl pills, 3,000 lbs of meth during joint operation

Latest News

Rupert Murdoch revealed some inner workings of his network during deposition.
Fox chairman admits hosts 'endorsed' election lies
Northern Kentucky high school student hits game-winning shot.
Special moment: Basketball coach’s newly adopted son hits game-winning shot
Bonejangles' jaw was fractured in two places and causing him severe pain.
Arizona animal shelter gives stray dog with jaw injury a second chance at life
FILE - The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022. A man who federal agents say...
FBI says man had guns, ammo, fake marshal ID in baggage
A woman had to get a pacemaker installed while pregnant, and she's cautioning other women to...
Valley woman required urgent heart procedure, team of doctors stepped up to help