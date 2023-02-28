Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Fantasy 5 lotto ticket worth $367K sold at Mesa Quiktrip

.The winning numbers were 9-22-30-34-41
.The winning numbers were 9-22-30-34-41(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:19 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Someone in the East Valley is about to make a six-figure deposit to their bank account.

According to the Arizona Lottery, a Fantasy 5 ticket worth $367,000 was sold at a Mesa Quiktrip off Recker and McDowell Road for Monday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 9-22-30-34-41. With that jackpot win, the prize pool has reset to $50,000. The next drawing is set for Tuesday night.

What else is new from the lottery?

Those who want to live their country music dreams can participate in the Arizona Lottery Players Club giveaway to see Grammy-nominated singer Luke Combs perform in Nashville. It’s part of a multi-state promotion that gives players a chance to win a V.I.P. experience at a private Luke Combs concert in the home of the Grand Ole Opry. The trip includes airfare, hotel stay, transportation, museum tours, and spending cash.

To learn more about the promotion and to enter, visit AZPlayersClub.com.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists near Goodyear highway
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation
Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
1 person hospitalized after shooting at Peoria gas station
Seized drugs were scattered near the podium at the Tempe PD substation
DEA, Tempe Police nab 4.5M fentanyl pills, 3,000 lbs of meth during joint operation

Latest News

Carlos Alcaraz, 25, was arrested after allegedly trying to sell a tiger cub through social media.
Phoenix man indicted for allegedly trying to sell wild tiger cub on social media
Arizona's Family helped get a much-needed refund.
On Your Side secures $1,300 refund for ‘missing’ wheelchair
Extreme weather forces Munds Park snow removal company to raise prices
On Your Side helps woman get refund on wheelchair