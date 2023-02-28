Fantasy 5 lotto ticket worth $367K sold at Mesa Quiktrip

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Someone in the East Valley is about to make a six-figure deposit to their bank account.

According to the Arizona Lottery, a Fantasy 5 ticket worth $367,000 was sold at a Mesa Quiktrip off Recker and McDowell Road for Monday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 9-22-30-34-41. With that jackpot win, the prize pool has reset to $50,000. The next drawing is set for Tuesday night.

What else is new from the lottery?

Those who want to live their country music dreams can participate in the Arizona Lottery Players Club giveaway to see Grammy-nominated singer Luke Combs perform in Nashville. It’s part of a multi-state promotion that gives players a chance to win a V.I.P. experience at a private Luke Combs concert in the home of the Grand Ole Opry. The trip includes airfare, hotel stay, transportation, museum tours, and spending cash.

To learn more about the promotion and to enter, visit AZPlayersClub.com.

