Durant expected to make Suns debut against Charlotte

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, center, holds his jersey after being introduced during an...
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, center, holds his jersey after being introduced during an NBA basketball team availability by owner Mat Ishbia, left, and general manager James Jones, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Three weeks after landing Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade, the 13-time NBA All-Star is expected to make his debut as a member of the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night in Charlotte.

The Suns acquired Durant and T.J. Warren from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round draft picks and a pick swap in 2028. News of the deal broke on Feb. 8 and was finalized the next day on the NBA’s trade deadline. Durant was acquired right after Mat Ishbia was announced as the new team owner.

The 34-year-old has been sidelined since Jan. 8 with an MCL sprain. Now almost two months later, he’ll suit up with the Suns as they take on the Hornets at 5 p.m. MST Wednesday in Charlotte. Durant has led the league in scoring four times in his career, and won the 2013-2014 NBA MVP award. In 39 games this season with the Nets, Durant is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.

He’s also a three-time Olympic gold medalist, representing the U.S. Men’s National Team. Durant is no stranger to playing with Phoenix’s biggest names. He won gold alongside Chris Paul in 2012 and under head coach Monty Williams in 2016, and just recently grabbed the gold in 2020 with Devin Booker.

The Associated Press contributed to this report through prior coverage.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

