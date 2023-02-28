Black History Month
Crime victims nonprofit pushes legislators to fund Arizona’s first trauma recovery center

Around 150 people marched at the State Capitol demanding criminal justice bills, including HB 2612 which would fund Arizona’s first trauma recovery center.
By David Caltabiano
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Members of the nonprofit Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice gathered at Wesley Bolin Plaza at the state capitol today, sharing emotional stories of trauma and pushing legislators to pass bills.

One of these bills, called HB 2612, if passed, would fund Arizona’s first trauma recovery center. “I survived getting shot in the head by my ex on September 11, 2021. I was amazed to learn there is a model of care, that provides free services to victims of violence,” Martinez said. She said she not only supports the bill but also wonders how it could have helped her and her children. “Any assistance would have been a blessing for my children and me,” Martinez said.

“Across the country, we’ve seen how trauma recovery centers have helped countless survivors get services for mental healthcare, and also help navigate the legal system,” said Rep. Jennifer Longdon, a Democrat who’s a victim of gun violence. “There is no way to overstate how these comprehensive services offered by TRC will change lives and save lives,” said Republican State Senator Sine Kerr.

HB 2612 is on the way to the house floor. Arizona’s Family will keep you updated on developments on the bill.

