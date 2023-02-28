City of Tempe to help residents with rent; voucher program application opens Tuesday

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Tempe will begin accepting applications for its Housing Choice Voucher Program waitlist Tuesday morning. The goal is to help low-income families pay their rent and utilities.

How the city will choose the people who will get help is completely different from previous years. The city anticipates more than 10,000 people will apply for this program, and about 3,000 will be selected to receive help. “For many of those people it might mean they’re able to avoid homelessness,” the CEO of the Tempe Community Action Agency, Deborah Arteaga said.

The applications for the voucher program, also known as Section 8, will open to the public Tuesday at 8 a.m. “It’s an important part of keeping people housed,” Arteaga said.

The program, funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, will help low-income families with rent subsidies for apartments or houses. “They pay 30-40 percent of their income toward the rent, and we pay the balance up to a certain limit,” the city of Tempe’s deputy community health and human services director Irma Hollamby Cain said.

While this program is not new, this year, the rules are different. It used to be on a first-come-first-serve basis. Now, Tempe will give preferences to applicants who live and work in the city, was terminated from the program for lack of funding, or were victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, or stalking within the last five years.

“The person who has the housing voucher has the choice where they’d like to live whether that be a single family home or in a multifamily apartment,” Hollamby Cain said. “We see increasing homelessness in our community as rent increases are not in line with income,” Arteaga said.

Arteaga is the CEO of the Tempe Community Action Agency. It’s a nonprofit serving thousands of people a year with emergency rental assistance. She says the help from this program is desperately needed. “It’s going to be any number of households from older adults who don’t have a source of income other than limited income and working families at all income levels are going to be seeking help anyway they can,” she said.

The application will close on March 12. To qualify, you will need a list of things like your social security number and household income. For more information, click here.

