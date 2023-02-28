Burglary suspects hospitalized after pursuit on Loop 303 ends in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man and a woman have been hospitalized after being apprehended on the Loop 303 in Peoria after an alleged burglary at a Goodwill store early Tuesday morning.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Dysart and Camelback Road after someone reported a break-in at the thrift shop When authorities arrived, they found a truck parked near the store that took off after deputies tried to approach it. At that point, a pursuit then ensued that ended near Happy Valley Road and the Loop 303 in Peoria just before 1 a.m. Video from the scene showed a white truck tipped on its side near the south on-ramp. Ultimately, the two individuals inside were taken to the hospital as a precaution. No other injuries were reported and the investigation remains ongoing.

Details on what possible charges either suspect could face were not immediately revealed.

