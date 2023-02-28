Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Burglary suspects hospitalized after pursuit on Loop 303 ends in Peoria

Video from the scene showed a truck tipped on its side.
Video from the scene showed a truck tipped on its side.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:50 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man and a woman have been hospitalized after being apprehended on the Loop 303 in Peoria after an alleged burglary at a Goodwill store early Tuesday morning.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Dysart and Camelback Road after someone reported a break-in at the thrift shop When authorities arrived, they found a truck parked near the store that took off after deputies tried to approach it. At that point, a pursuit then ensued that ended near Happy Valley Road and the Loop 303 in Peoria just before 1 a.m. Video from the scene showed a white truck tipped on its side near the south on-ramp. Ultimately, the two individuals inside were taken to the hospital as a precaution. No other injuries were reported and the investigation remains ongoing.

Details on what possible charges either suspect could face were not immediately revealed.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists near Goodyear highway
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation
Seized drugs were scattered near the podium at the Tempe PD substation
DEA, Tempe Police nab 4.5M fentanyl pills, 3,000 lbs of meth during joint operation
Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
1 person hospitalized after shooting at Peoria gas station

Latest News

Majority of those that spoke at tonight’s public comment portion of the meeting were angry at...
Tensions run high at Liberty Elementary School District board meeting
Drama at Liberty School District
Lawyer says penalties need to be increased to protect cyclists in Arizona
Prosecutors also brought up a letter Miller is said to have written when he was 18. It appeared...
‘Zombie Hunter’ described as intelligent, controlling