AZFamily’s Sports & Entertainment Network launches Wednesday

The Arizona's Family Sports and Entertainment Network launches on March 1.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:13 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Our Sports and Entertainment Network launches Wednesday, March 1, prior to the start of the Phoenix Rising’s new season.

Arizona’s Family is the official broadcast partner of Phoenix Rising FC, Arizona’s professional soccer club. In addition, all 34 games will air live on our newly-created Arizona’s Family Sports and Entertainment Network. See the entire schedule here.

“This is an exciting time for Arizona’s Family,” said Debbie Bush, Vice President and General Manager of Arizona’s Family. “The creation of the Arizona’s Family Sports and Entertainment Network will allow us to provide viewers with exciting live sports at no additional cost to them. Arizonans love their soccer so when this opportunity presented itself, we knew it would be the perfect partnership to launch our network.”

“Phoenix Rising is thrilled to announce this landmark partnership with Arizona’s Family,” said Rising’s President Bobby Dulle. “This deal makes Phoenix Rising soccer accessible to anyone in Arizona through 2025. We’re also honored to be the first sports franchise to join Arizona’s Family newest venture. We cannot wait to kick off our 2023 season at our new home in the City of Phoenix, live on Arizona’s Family.”

The Arizona’s Family Sports and Entertainment Network (AzFSEN) can be found over-the-air on channel 44 and channel 13 on Cox. Five of the 34 games will be simulcast on 3TV, while another will also be broadcast on CBS 5.

Want even more sports? The new network will also broadcast the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) 6A and Open boys and girls basketball championships on Saturday, March 4.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

