Armed suspect search prompts lockdown in Queen Creek neighborhood

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Queen Creek police are searching for an armed suspect and asking that area residents stay inside their homes.

Early Tuesday afternoon, officers were dispatched to reports of shots fired near Sierra Park and Ellsworth Road. Police say two people were detained at the scene, but a third person who’s believed to be armed is still at large. Officers are searching the area on the ground and in the air, using a helicopter and drone.

Community alert: QCPD is asking residents living in the area of Sierra Park and Ellsworth Road to remain indoors and lock the doors as a precautionary measure. Police are looking for a person of interest who is believed to be armed. pic.twitter.com/hWna33sJ37 — Town of Queen Creek (@TownofQC) February 28, 2023

Queen Creek police ask that residents who live in the area of Sierra Park and Ellsworth stay inside and lock their doors. They have also asked that Brandon Pickett Elementary be placed in a modified lockdown as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, stay with Arizona’s Family for updates as they become available.

