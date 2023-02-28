Black History Month
Armed suspect search prompts lockdown in Queen Creek neighborhood

Officers were dispatched to reports of shots fired near Sierra Park and Ellsworth Road early Tuesday afternoon.(File Photo: Courtesy Queen Creek Police Dept.)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:57 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) Queen Creek police are searching for an armed suspect and asking that area residents stay inside their homes.

Early Tuesday afternoon, officers were dispatched to reports of shots fired near Sierra Park and Ellsworth Road. Police say two people were detained at the scene, but a third person who’s believed to be armed is still at large. Officers are searching the area on the ground and in the air, using a helicopter and drone.

Queen Creek police ask that residents who live in the area of Sierra Park and Ellsworth stay inside and lock their doors. They have also asked that Brandon Pickett Elementary be placed in a modified lockdown as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, stay with Arizona’s Family for updates as they become available.

