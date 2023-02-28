Black History Month
Arizona animal shelter gives stray dog with jaw injury a second chance at life

Bonejangles' jaw was fractured in two places and causing him severe pain.
Bonejangles' jaw was fractured in two places and causing him severe pain.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:44 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A stray, injured dog is getting a second chance at life thanks to an Arizona animal shelter.

Bonejangles is a stray dog who was found with a traumatic jaw injury. His jaw was fractured in two places and causing him severe pain. The Arizona Animal Welfare League got Bonejangles immediate help, connecting him with a dental specialty partner who performed surgery to place a bone graft and splint to help heal his jaw.

However, the work to help Bonejangles continues. The Arizona Animal Welfare League’s Medical Miracle Fund helps homeless animals get the treatment and rehabilitation they need to have a second chance at life.

The shelter says Bonejangles most likely would’ve been put down if it weren’t for resources from the fund that helped provide his surgery. Animals like Bonejangles rely on support from the Medical Miracle Fund to survive and receive help. If you would like to donate, click here.

