2nd arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police said on Monday another teen boy was arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy and severely injured a girl earlier this month. The second suspect was taken into custody and booked in the Juvenile Correction Center on multiple charges, including murder, police said. Since the teen is under 18, he hasn’t been identified. Investigators say they have arrested all the suspects, with the first arrest being announced on Feb. 8. He is also a teen boy and hasn’t been identified due to his age. Police haven’t said which one was the shooter or a possible motive.

On Feb. 3, the two teen boys were in a car in the area of First Avenue and Thomas when one or both shot at another car around 5 p.m. Fifteen-year-old Isaac Perez Grado was in the other car and was hit. He died at the hospital. A 10-year-old girl walking with her mother and three younger sisters was also hit. The bullet missed her major organs but fractured two vertebrae, lodging in one. She has nerve damage that could affect her using her right leg. “It is too early to tell if the nerve damage will improve or if using a wheelchair, walker, and braces will become her everyday reality,” it says in the GoFundMe. Tap/click here if you would like to donate to help with the young girl’s medical bills.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.