Pent-up demand to travel is causing “farcation”

More people are traveling further distances.
Are you dreaming of spring break? On Your Side's Susan Campbell has what you need to know before you book your flight.
By Gary Harper and Susan Campbell
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One quick peek inside our airports, and you can clearly see people are flying again. But if you want to head overseas, make sure you know what you’re getting into when it comes to COVID. It’s still a thing in some places.

“There are some countries that are still taking it very seriously. And I’ll give you an example, Spain for instance,” Chris Elliott, travel columnist, said. “You still have to have masks through March on a plane and in mass transit or if you are inside of Spain.” Elliott has published numerous travel articles in well-known publications.

Chris says spring breakers and even those planning summer vacations are back with a bang in 2023, after sitting on the sidelines for nearly three years. “This is the year I like to call the ‘Farcation.’ And that is people just wanting to get out of Dodge--as far away as possible. We are seeing people book vacations to places as far away as possible.”

If you think our high inflation is keeping families from traveling this summer, think again. People are eager to go somewhere no matter the cost. “People are actually going into debt to go on vacation because they haven’t gone somewhere in so long,” Elliott said. “That’s a little bit troubling to me because as much as I love to travel, I don’t want you to go bankrupt trying to go somewhere.”

