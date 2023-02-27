Wind and rain moving into the Phoenix area; storm headed north on Wednesday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another strong storm system is heading toward Arizona beginning Wednesday into Thursday morning. We’re issuing a First Alert Day for wind and rain chances in the Valley Wednesday afternoon and in the mountains where a winter storm watch has been issued.

Beginning Weds afternoon (Arizona's Family)

Tomorrow, as the storm takes shape, we’ll see those alerts switched over to warnings. It’s likely the Valley will get a wind advisory on Wednesday ahead of the cold front moving in. Blizzard and winter storm warnings are already posted in northern California. That’s the same storm that will slam into Arizona by Wednesday night. The mountains, especially of north central Arizona, seem to be headed for a big one, with up to 20 inches predicted for Flagstaff.

The heavy snow line will drop down to around 4500 feet for much of the storm so areas such as Prescott and Payson are in line for 6-10″ of snow. Along the Mogollon Rim, snowfall amounts of 12 inches or more are likely. Travel will, once again, become almost impossible as crews struggle to keep up with the snow.

In the Valley, the rain is timed to move in late Wednesday afternoon and could impact your drive home. It could linger into the drive time morning hours, adding up to about a ½” an inch. More rain is expected in the northern and eastern portions of the Valley.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.