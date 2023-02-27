Weezer making Phoenix stop in August on 2023 summer tour

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Weezer is returning to the Valley again after this weekend’s performance at Innings Fest in Tempe

They’ll be stopping for one night at the Arizona Financial Theatre on August 30, featuring acts by Modest Mouse, Future Islands, Spoon, Momma, Joyce Manor, and White Reaper. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. here!

The group’s 30-city tour called “Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip” will launch in Huntsville, Alabama, and will wrap in San Diego in early September.

Check out the full list of tour dates below:

Sunday, June 4: Huntsville, AL | The Orion Amphitheater, ft. Modest Mouse, Momma

Tuesday, June 6: Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, ft. Modest Mouse, Momma

Thursday, June 8: Austin, TX | Germania Insurance Amphitheater, ft. Modest Mouse, Momma

Saturday, June 10: Oklahoma City, OK | Zoo Amphitheatre, ft. Modest Mouse, Momma

Sunday, June 11: Bonner Springs, KS | Azura Amphitheater, ft. Modest Mouse, Momma

Tuesday, June 13: Minneapolis, MN | The Armory, ft. Modest Mouse, Momma

Wednesday, June 14: Madison, WI | Breese Stevens Field, ft. Modest Mouse, Momma

Friday, June 16: Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center, ft. Modest Mouse, Momma

Sunday, June 18: Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre, ft. Modest Mouse, Momma

Friday, June 23: Columbia, MD | Merriweather Post Pavilion, ft. Future Islands, Joyce Manor

Saturday, June 24: Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion, ft. Future Islands, Joyce Manor

Sunday, June 25: Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, ft. Future Islands, Joyce Manor

Tuesday, June 27: Philadelphia, PA | TD Pavilion at The Mann, ft. Future Islands, Joyce Manor

Wednesday, June 28: Bridgeport, CT | Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, ft. Future Islands, Joyce Manor

Friday, June 30: Bangor, ME | Maine Savings Amphitheater, ft. Future Islands, Joyce Manor

Saturday, July 1: Worcester, MA | The Palladium Outdoors, ft. Future Islands, Joyce Manor

Monday, July 3: Canandaigua, NY | Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC), ft. Future Islands, Joyce Manor

Tuesday, July 4: Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage, ft. Future Islands, Joyce Manor

Sunday, July 9: Gary, IN | Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana – Hard Rock Live. ft. Joyce Manor

Tuesday, July 11: Pittsburgh, PA | Stage AE, ft. Future Islands, Joyce Manor

Thursday, July 13: Queens, NY | Forest Hills Stadium, ft. Future Islands, Joyce Manor

Sunday, August 20: Auburn, WA | White River Amphitheatre, ft. Spoon, White Reaper

Tuesday, August 22: Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Amphitheater, ft. Spoon, White Reaper

Thursday, August 24: Berkeley, CA | Greek Theatre, ft. Spoon, White Reaper

Sunday, August 27: Magna, UT | The Great Saltair, ft. Spoon, White Reaper

Monday, August 28: Denver, CO | Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, ft. Spoon, White Reaper

Wednesday, August 30: Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre, ft. Spoon, White Reaper

Friday, September 1: Las Vegas, NV | Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, ft. Spoon, White Reaper

Saturday, September 2: Irvine, CA | FivePoint Amphitheatre, ft. Spoon, White Reaper

Sunday, September 3: San Diego, CA | Gallagher Square at Petco Park, ft. Spoon, White Reaper

For more information, visit Weezer’s website.

