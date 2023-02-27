Weezer making Phoenix stop in August on 2023 summer tour
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Weezer is returning to the Valley again after this weekend’s performance at Innings Fest in Tempe
They’ll be stopping for one night at the Arizona Financial Theatre on August 30, featuring acts by Modest Mouse, Future Islands, Spoon, Momma, Joyce Manor, and White Reaper. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. here!
The group’s 30-city tour called “Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip” will launch in Huntsville, Alabama, and will wrap in San Diego in early September.
Check out the full list of tour dates below:
- Sunday, June 4: Huntsville, AL | The Orion Amphitheater, ft. Modest Mouse, Momma
- Tuesday, June 6: Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, ft. Modest Mouse, Momma
- Thursday, June 8: Austin, TX | Germania Insurance Amphitheater, ft. Modest Mouse, Momma
- Saturday, June 10: Oklahoma City, OK | Zoo Amphitheatre, ft. Modest Mouse, Momma
- Sunday, June 11: Bonner Springs, KS | Azura Amphitheater, ft. Modest Mouse, Momma
- Tuesday, June 13: Minneapolis, MN | The Armory, ft. Modest Mouse, Momma
- Wednesday, June 14: Madison, WI | Breese Stevens Field, ft. Modest Mouse, Momma
- Friday, June 16: Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center, ft. Modest Mouse, Momma
- Sunday, June 18: Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre, ft. Modest Mouse, Momma
- Friday, June 23: Columbia, MD | Merriweather Post Pavilion, ft. Future Islands, Joyce Manor
- Saturday, June 24: Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion, ft. Future Islands, Joyce Manor
- Sunday, June 25: Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, ft. Future Islands, Joyce Manor
- Tuesday, June 27: Philadelphia, PA | TD Pavilion at The Mann, ft. Future Islands, Joyce Manor
- Wednesday, June 28: Bridgeport, CT | Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, ft. Future Islands, Joyce Manor
- Friday, June 30: Bangor, ME | Maine Savings Amphitheater, ft. Future Islands, Joyce Manor
- Saturday, July 1: Worcester, MA | The Palladium Outdoors, ft. Future Islands, Joyce Manor
- Monday, July 3: Canandaigua, NY | Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC), ft. Future Islands, Joyce Manor
- Tuesday, July 4: Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage, ft. Future Islands, Joyce Manor
- Sunday, July 9: Gary, IN | Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana – Hard Rock Live. ft. Joyce Manor
- Tuesday, July 11: Pittsburgh, PA | Stage AE, ft. Future Islands, Joyce Manor
- Thursday, July 13: Queens, NY | Forest Hills Stadium, ft. Future Islands, Joyce Manor
- Sunday, August 20: Auburn, WA | White River Amphitheatre, ft. Spoon, White Reaper
- Tuesday, August 22: Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Amphitheater, ft. Spoon, White Reaper
- Thursday, August 24: Berkeley, CA | Greek Theatre, ft. Spoon, White Reaper
- Sunday, August 27: Magna, UT | The Great Saltair, ft. Spoon, White Reaper
- Monday, August 28: Denver, CO | Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, ft. Spoon, White Reaper
- Wednesday, August 30: Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre, ft. Spoon, White Reaper
- Friday, September 1: Las Vegas, NV | Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, ft. Spoon, White Reaper
- Saturday, September 2: Irvine, CA | FivePoint Amphitheatre, ft. Spoon, White Reaper
- Sunday, September 3: San Diego, CA | Gallagher Square at Petco Park, ft. Spoon, White Reaper
For more information, visit Weezer’s website.
