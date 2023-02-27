Unseasonably cold temperatures for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday, everyone! It was an active morning across the state, and now it’s beginning to calm down. Temperatures are only in the 50s today across the Valley, a big change compared to Saturday, with a high temperature of 76.

The cold front that moved through the state overnight is now pushing east into far west Texas and New Mexico bringing gusty conditions there. For Arizona, some reports show 10 inches of snow in the high country and four to six inches in areas like Payson and Sedona. The Valley had 97% coverage with this system and an average rainfall of 0.17 inches. The East Valley picked up on the most rain, with areas like Apache Junction getting nearly half an inch of rain. Sunday night, skies will begin to clear, and temperatures will fall into the lower 40s and upper 30s.

Looks like the east valley picked up on the most rain earlier today. Here's a look at valley rainfall totals.@azfamily pic.twitter.com/8OVb7HKbVa — Holly Bock (@HollyBockTV) February 26, 2023

Monday, expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-60s. We are tracking our next system, which could bring gusty conditions, rain, and snow by the time we get to Wednesday. Once this system passes, temperatures will gradually get warmer, and we’re looking to get to the 70s by the weekend.

