Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Trooper rescues injured owl found in the middle of highway

Police in Maine said an owl was rescued from the middle of a highway.
Police in Maine said an owl was rescued from the middle of a highway.(Maine State Police)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Maine (Gray News) – An officer in Maine who was helping a driver on the side of a highway went above and beyond to help someone else in need of assistance right after.

The Maine State Police made a post on Facebook saying Trooper Samual Tlumac was assisting a motorist on I-95 near Fairfield on Monday, Feb. 20, when he came across an injured owl in the middle of the highway.

Tlumac placed the owl in an animal carrier before taking it to Warden Services Headquarters in Sydney.

The owl will be cared for at an avian rehabilitation center if needed before being let go.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists near Goodyear highway
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation
Seized drugs were scattered near the podium at the Tempe PD substation
DEA, Tempe Police nab 4.5M fentanyl pills, 3,000 lbs of meth during joint operation

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
From White House, Biden says ‘Black history matters’
In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds shred Southern Plains; California set to get more snow
Remembering Arizona's last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors
Election conspiracies continue at Arizona state capitol
Investigators tracked down a murder suspect using DNA, a sweet potato, and details from HBO's...
Prosecutors: Sweet potato links suspect to cold case murder