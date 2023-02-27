Suspect arrested for hit-and-run that hospitalized man in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested the suspect accused of a hit-and-run that left a man in critical condition in north Phoenix on Sunday afternoon.

Phoenix police arrived at the scene of a two-car collision around 1:05 p.m. near 15th Avenue and Union Hills Drive. According to court documents, 23-year-old Jesus Soto was driving a Kia Optima eastbound on Union Hills Drive when he collided with a Toyota Prius attempting to turn left southbound onto 15th Avenue. Police say speed was a factor in the crash, and the impact caused Soto’s car to collide with a pole and separate from the engine.

Officers found the driver of the Prius with a serious head injury from the crash. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Two other passengers in Soto’s car were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Court documents say that Soto left the scene and called the registered owner of the Kia who went to the crash. Soto made it to his home in Glendale, where he reportedly called Glendale police to report the crash, court papers say. Officers arrived at Soto’s home and took him back to the crash scene in Phoenix.

According to police, Soto admitted to being the driver of the Kia and said he left the scene because he was scared after the crash. Police say Soto called a Lyft to take him home and was gone from the scene for two hours. Court documents say Soto had marks on his chest and waist that were consistent with wearing a seatbelt on the left side of the car.

Soto was booked into Maricopa County Jail and is charged with one count of fleeing the scene of an injury collision.

