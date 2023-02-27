Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Suspect arrested for hit-and-run that hospitalized man in north Phoenix

Jesus Soto, 23, was arrested and taken into custody.
Jesus Soto, 23, was arrested and taken into custody.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:16 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested the suspect accused of a hit-and-run that left a man in critical condition in north Phoenix on Sunday afternoon.

Phoenix police arrived at the scene of a two-car collision around 1:05 p.m. near 15th Avenue and Union Hills Drive. According to court documents, 23-year-old Jesus Soto was driving a Kia Optima eastbound on Union Hills Drive when he collided with a Toyota Prius attempting to turn left southbound onto 15th Avenue. Police say speed was a factor in the crash, and the impact caused Soto’s car to collide with a pole and separate from the engine.

Officers found the driver of the Prius with a serious head injury from the crash. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Two other passengers in Soto’s car were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Court documents say that Soto left the scene and called the registered owner of the Kia who went to the crash. Soto made it to his home in Glendale, where he reportedly called Glendale police to report the crash, court papers say. Officers arrived at Soto’s home and took him back to the crash scene in Phoenix.

According to police, Soto admitted to being the driver of the Kia and said he left the scene because he was scared after the crash. Police say Soto called a Lyft to take him home and was gone from the scene for two hours. Court documents say Soto had marks on his chest and waist that were consistent with wearing a seatbelt on the left side of the car.

Soto was booked into Maricopa County Jail and is charged with one count of fleeing the scene of an injury collision.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists near Goodyear highway
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation
Seized drugs were scattered near the podium at the Tempe PD substation
DEA, Tempe Police nab 4.5M fentanyl pills, 3,000 lbs of meth during joint operation

Latest News

Remembering Arizona's last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors
Election conspiracies continue at Arizona state capitol
Man accused of crashing into group of cyclists arrested; 2 killed
More than 92% of all waste from downtown Phoenix Super Bowl LVII events was diverted from...
92% Super Bowl LVII waste diverted from landfills