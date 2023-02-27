Sunny skies in Phoenix for now, but a new storm is headed toward Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s a chilly start to the day with Valley temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We’ll warm up to 64 degrees this afternoon under sunny skies with mainly light winds. That’s almost ten degrees below normal for this time of year in the Valley of the sun.

Below normal temperatures are expected all workweek, with our next winter storm arriving Wednesday. Wednesday will be a gusty day across the state, with blowing dust likely across the deserts. Phoenix will likely see 20-30 mile-per-hour winds that gust to 45 miles per hour. Rain chances are near 50 percent for Wednesday and Wednesday night. Rainfall amounts look to be near a quarter inch.

In the high country, this storm will bring a major winter wallop. Snow starts up Tuesday night for spots like Flagstaff with 3-5 inches likely from a separate storm. Wednesday’s storm brings an additional one to two feet of snow between Wednesday and Thursday in Flagstaff, with several inches at least in spots like Prescott and Payson. Snow levels will be near 5000 feet Wednesday afternoon, but could drop as low as 2000 feet Thursday morning. Most of the moisture from the storm is gone by then, but it’s possible to get some low elevation snow if the moisture and cold air align just right. At this point, significant snow is likely above 3000 feet. Wednesday will be a First Alert day for the mountains of AZ.

The storm system exits on Thursday, and Friday looks quiet with just a couple degrees of warming. Near-normal temperatures in the low to mid 70s are likely tor return by the weekend in the Valley.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.