Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Serial killer suspected of slaying cellmate convicted of child sex crimes

This Dec. 5, 2022, photo released by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation,...
This Dec. 5, 2022, photo released by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, shows inmate Ramon Escobar. Authorities say inmate Juan Villanueva, a convicted serial killer is suspected of slaying his new cellmate, Ramon Escobar on Friday morning, Feb. 24, 2023, at North Kern State Prison in Delano, Calif.(California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)
By The Associated Press and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:50 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — Convicted serial killer Ramon Escobar is suspected of killing his new cellmate Friday at a central California prison, authorities said.

Escobar, 51, shared a cell at North Kern State Prison in Delano with Juan Villanueva, whose death is being investigated as a homicide, said a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Villanueva, 53, was found unresponsive shortly before 9 a.m. and despite lifesaving efforts was pronounced dead a short time later at a prison treatment facility, the agency said.

Villanueva was serving a life sentence with a chance of parole for the aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 in Los Angeles County.

Escobar is suspected of killing Villanueva and has been placed in restricted housing pending an investigation, the agency said.

The Kern County coroner will determine the official cause of death, authorities said. Other details weren’t immediately provided.

Escobar was serving a life sentence without chance of parole after pleading guilty last year to killing five men and injuring seven others. He also pleaded guilty to killing his aunt and uncle in Houston, Texas, in 2018.

Prosecutors said Escobar fled Texas after killing his relatives and was homeless when he began attacking people in Los Angeles and Santa Monica over the course of about two weeks in September 2018.

Prosecutors said Escobar bludgeoned victims with bolt cutters or a baseball bat as they lay sleeping on streets or the beach. All but one were homeless.

Escobar arrived in prison custody last December. Villanueva arrived on Feb. 2, officials said.

Both men were housed in the Reception Center, which processes prisoners admitted from counties throughout California. Inmates can be held there for up to 90 days while it is determined where they should be placed within the state prison system.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists on Goodyear highway
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation
Seized drugs were scattered near the podium at the Tempe PD substation
DEA, Tempe Police nab 4.5M fentanyl pills, 3,000 lbs of meth during joint operation

Latest News

FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
‘Dilbert’ creator loses comics distributor over racist remarks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shake...
Yellen visits Ukraine, underscores US economic support
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in for his second term during an...
DeSantis takes over Disney district, punishing company
A computer-run, modular device that customizes drug infusions for individual patient's is seen...
Feds promise to trim backlog of health care investigations
People flocked to Asbury University in Wilmore, where a spontaneous revival broke out on Feb....
Measles case linked to Kentucky revival