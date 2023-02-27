Black History Month
Proposed Oregon law would give homeless, low income people $1,000 a month

New dashboard allows Portlanders to see city’s response to reported homeless camps.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A proposed Oregon bill would provide homeless people and low-income people with $1,000 per month for a year.

The Department of Human Services would administer the People’s Housing Assistance Fund Demonstration Program, which would provide 12 monthly $1,000 payments to individuals who met the following criteria: experiencing homelessness, at risk of homelessness, severely rent burdened, or earning at or below 60% of area median income.

The bill was proposed in the state legislature by Aloha Senator, Wlnsvey Campos, the youngest senator ever elected in Oregon.

SEE ALSO: 20 arrested in Clackamas County theft sting

Rent, emergency expenses, food, childcare, or other goods/services desired by the recipient would be covered by the $1,000 payments.

Payments would be targeted toward BIPOC, people aged 58 and up, people with disabilities, veterans, homeless youth, and households with children.

Before the program is implemented, Portland State University would conduct a study on the costs, benefits, and policy options for providing financial assistance.

If the trial program is successful, the DHS would create a plan for administrating the funds.

SEE ALSO: Portland Tenants United push for city ordinance to protect against landlord harassment

It proposes that the money for these payments be taken from the General Fund of the Department of Human Services, with a starting amount of $500,000,000 allocated to recipients.

In 2018, a similar program was launched in Vancouver, with each homeless participant receiving $7,500.

According to a report on the Vancouver program’s results, it had a definite success rate in participants moving into stable housing and even using the cash for savings.

