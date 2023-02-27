Members of Phoenix church raising money to help victims of Turkey and Syria earthquakes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Local religious leaders joined together after members of their parish lost loved ones in the devastating earthquakes in Syria and Turkey. Nearly 50,000 people died there, and thousands more were injured.

Most of the Saint George Orthodox Church members are from Turkey or Syria and still have family there. Many are still shocked after learning their loved ones didn’t make it. Now they’re raising money to help those on the ground there. “I did lose loved ones actually. God bless their souls. They were living in one of the old neighborhoods,” said Riad Jaradeh, a church member.

Members of Saint George’s Orthodox Church are mourning their family members who died in the 7.8 magnitude earthquake. The quakes gutted parts of Syria and Turkey and killed thousands of people. “After a few days the death toll just got bigger and bigger.” Jaradeh immigrated to the U.S. in 2014. Most of his family is still in the middle east. “It hurts so much. You know? Knowing that I can’t do anything. Just feeling crippled, what can I do?” said Jaradeh.

The church is now raising money for the victims overseas. Father Chris Salamy says it’s the least they can do. “The people in my community have been gracious, we have had an overwhelming outpouring of love and support. In whatever way we can, in prayer for sure. We are sending large sums of money as best we can, directly to aid on the ground,” said Salamy.

Rawad Habib also has loved ones who passed; he says the quakes came at the worst time. “Unfortunately this came after 12 years of civil war there so it just made things even worse,” said Habib.

Habib is thankful people from all walks of life are coming together to help. “I think about how terrible this earthquake is and I think you know there is just a big need for all people all around the world to collaborate with each other to help,” Habib added.

While Jaradeh says donating his time and resources is the only thing bringing him peace. “It brings some sort of sanity to me, basically, some inner peace to myself knowing that I trust God and I know that God does not leave anyone behind. That’s what keeps me coming,” Jaradeh said.

The church, partnering with other orthodox branches nationwide, has raised over $750,000. They’re also organizing people to donate food, water, clothing, and medical supplies. If you feel compelled to donate, click here.

