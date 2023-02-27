Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Members of Phoenix church raising money to help victims of Turkey and Syria earthquakes

Most of the Saint George Orthodox Church members are from Turkey or Syria and still have family there. The church is now raising money for the victims overseas.
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Local religious leaders joined together after members of their parish lost loved ones in the devastating earthquakes in Syria and Turkey. Nearly 50,000 people died there, and thousands more were injured.

Most of the Saint George Orthodox Church members are from Turkey or Syria and still have family there. Many are still shocked after learning their loved ones didn’t make it. Now they’re raising money to help those on the ground there. “I did lose loved ones actually. God bless their souls. They were living in one of the old neighborhoods,” said Riad Jaradeh, a church member.

Members of Saint George’s Orthodox Church are mourning their family members who died in the 7.8 magnitude earthquake. The quakes gutted parts of Syria and Turkey and killed thousands of people. “After a few days the death toll just got bigger and bigger.” Jaradeh immigrated to the U.S. in 2014. Most of his family is still in the middle east. “It hurts so much. You know? Knowing that I can’t do anything. Just feeling crippled, what can I do?” said Jaradeh.

The church is now raising money for the victims overseas. Father Chris Salamy says it’s the least they can do. “The people in my community have been gracious, we have had an overwhelming outpouring of love and support. In whatever way we can, in prayer for sure. We are sending large sums of money as best we can, directly to aid on the ground,” said Salamy.

Rawad Habib also has loved ones who passed; he says the quakes came at the worst time. “Unfortunately this came after 12 years of civil war there so it just made things even worse,” said Habib.

Habib is thankful people from all walks of life are coming together to help. “I think about how terrible this earthquake is and I think you know there is just a big need for all people all around the world to collaborate with each other to help,” Habib added.

While Jaradeh says donating his time and resources is the only thing bringing him peace. “It brings some sort of sanity to me, basically, some inner peace to myself knowing that I trust God and I know that God does not leave anyone behind. That’s what keeps me coming,” Jaradeh said.

The church, partnering with other orthodox branches nationwide, has raised over $750,000. They’re also organizing people to donate food, water, clothing, and medical supplies. If you feel compelled to donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists on Goodyear highway
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation

Latest News

Members of Phoenix church helping Turkey and Syria earthquake victims
Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
1 person hospitalized after shooting at Peoria gas station
An investigation by the Phoenix police department is underway to determine the cause of the...
4 hospitalized after two-car crash in Phoenix
The man shot was taken to the hospital, where he died from injuries.
Man dead after being shot outside business in Phoenix