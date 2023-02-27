Man dead after being shot outside business in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after he was shot outside of a business in Phoenix on Sunday morning.

Around 10 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a shooting near 27th and Northern Avenues. Police say a man was shot and killed by another man outside of a business in the area. The man shot was taken to the hospital, where he died from injuries.

Police have contacted the man they believe is involved and are continuing to investigate what led to the shooting.

