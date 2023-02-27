Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man dead after being shot outside business in Phoenix

The man shot was taken to the hospital, where he died from injuries.
The man shot was taken to the hospital, where he died from injuries.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after he was shot outside of a business in Phoenix on Sunday morning.

Around 10 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a shooting near 27th and Northern Avenues. Police say a man was shot and killed by another man outside of a business in the area. The man shot was taken to the hospital, where he died from injuries.

Police have contacted the man they believe is involved and are continuing to investigate what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists on Goodyear highway
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation

Latest News

More than 15 vehicles were involved.
All lanes re-open on I-17 south near Anthem Way after 15 car crash
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists on Goodyear highway
One man is dead after an overnight shooting in Phoenix.
One dead, one hospitalized after overnight shooting in west Phoenix
2 cyclists dead, 11 hospitalized after being hit by truck in Goodyear