Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man dead after alleged self-defense shooting at north Phoenix strip mall

A man is dead after being shot in north Phoenix on Sunday morning.
A man is dead after being shot in north Phoenix on Sunday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:46 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly shot and killed in north Phoenix Sunday morning, and the suspect who allegedly shot him is claiming self-defense.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting at a strip mall near Northern and 27th Avenues around 10 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who told them he was involved in the shooting and gave them self-defense statements. He was later released from the scene.

Officers soon learned that a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound with three other men. The man, later identified as 26-year-old Alejandro Jaques died at the hospital, and investigators detained the other men. The investigation is still underway, and no more details are available yet.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists near Goodyear highway
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation
Seized drugs were scattered near the podium at the Tempe PD substation
DEA, Tempe Police nab 4.5M fentanyl pills, 3,000 lbs of meth during joint operation

Latest News

Jesus Soto, 23, was arrested and taken into custody.
Suspect arrested for hit-and-run that hospitalized man in north Phoenix
More than 92% of all waste from downtown Phoenix Super Bowl LVII events was diverted from...
92% Super Bowl LVII waste diverted from landfills
Pedro Quintana-Lujan faces various charges including manslaughter.
Driver claims steering wheel ‘locked’ before plowing into a group of cyclists in Goodyear
Police give update on Goodyear cyclists hit, 17 injured and 2 dead