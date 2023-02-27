Man dead after alleged self-defense shooting at north Phoenix strip mall

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly shot and killed in north Phoenix Sunday morning, and the suspect who allegedly shot him is claiming self-defense.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting at a strip mall near Northern and 27th Avenues around 10 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who told them he was involved in the shooting and gave them self-defense statements. He was later released from the scene.

Officers soon learned that a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound with three other men. The man, later identified as 26-year-old Alejandro Jaques died at the hospital, and investigators detained the other men. The investigation is still underway, and no more details are available yet.

